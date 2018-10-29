Jubin Nautiyal does an Arijit Singh in the sombre, piano-based song Aawargi from the film The Dark Side of Life – Mumbai City. Tariq Khan’s drama looks at a disparate group of people involved in the Mumbai hustle. The cast includes Mahesh Bhatt, Deepraj Rana and Kay Kay Menon.

The video notes the loneliness of these characters. The hookline goes, “Main hoon, dil hain, aur aawargi hain.” (There’s me, my heart, and my waywardness). Saabir Khan has composed the song written by Azeem Shirazi. The film is yet to have a release date.