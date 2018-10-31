Selma and A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that she is making a documentary on American pop star Prince for Netflix. The multi-part documentary will cover Prince’s entire life and his estate is providing archival footage, photographs and interviews for it, Variety said.

“Prince was a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries, and shared his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful.” https://t.co/fNsISCwtzg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 30, 2018

Prince, who died in 2016 aged 57, was known for his flamboyant personality, broad vocal range and guitar skills. He was an eight-time Grammy Award winner and also received an Academy Award for his 1984 rock musical Purple Rain.

DuVernay was chosen by the Prince’s estate to make the film, Deadline said. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care,” DuVernay told the publication. “I’m honoured to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

This will be DuVernay’s second collaboration with Netflix after 13th, which examined race inequalities in the American penal system. The film was nominated for Best Documentary at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017.

She is also working on a four-part limited series for Netflix about New York City’s Central Park jogger case of 1989, in which coloured teenagers were wrongfully convicted of a sex crime. The cast includes Michael K Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Christopher Jackson and Joshua Jackson. The show will be available for streaming in 2019.