Michael Lewis’s latest book The Fifth Risk has been acquired by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company to adapt into a potential series for Netflix, Deadline reported. The Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions inked a deal with Netflix this May to produce original series and movies.

Deadline said that Lewis is expected to reveal the news on journalist Katie Couric’s podcast on Thursday. “Neither Netflix nor the Obamas’ PR team provided comment on development of The Fifth Risk,” the publication said.

Lewis’s book, which came out on October 2, looks at how the departments of Energy, Commerce and Agriculture in the government of the United States of America fared with the shift from Barack Obama to President Donald Trump’s administration. “What are the consequences if the people given control over our government have no idea how it works?” says the book’s summary.

Several of the non-fiction author’s works have been adapted into award-winning films, including Sandra Bullock-starrer The Blind Side (based on his 2006 football book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game) and Moneyball (2011), from Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game. His 2008 book about the American recession was adapted into Adam McKay’s The Big Short (2015).