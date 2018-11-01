Natalie (Rebel Wilson) detests romantic comedies. “All those movies are lies set to terrible pop songs,” she says in the trailer for Isn’t It Romantic. But when she bumps her head into a pole and passes out, she wakes up to world in which she lives in a mansion with a walk-in closet, has a “gay sidekick” who sets gay rights back several years, and is being wooed by the handsome Blake (Liam Hemsworth). To her horror, Natalie realises that she’s trapped in a romantic comedy – and its PG-13.

The trailer for Todd Strauss-Schulson’s film also features Priyanka Chopra in a blink-and-miss appearance. She reportedly plays a yoga ambassador in the film. Also starring Adam DeVine and Betty Gilpin, Isn’t It Romantic will be released on February 14, 2019.

Play Isn't It Romantic (2019).

This is Chopra’s third Hollywood film after 2017 action comedy Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake (2018). She will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s Hindi film The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.