Love comes in all shapes and sizes in the trailer of Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which was launched on Friday. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Bauua, a dwarf in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, whose quest for love leads him to Anushka Sharma’s character, a wheelchair-bound scientist with a neuro-muscular condition. Bauua believes he has found his match, but jeopardises their relationship when the superstar of his dreams, Katrina Kaif, seems within reach. Khan, Kaif and Sharma had last appeared together in Yash Chopra’s love triangle Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Zero will be released on December 21. The film has been made on a reported budget of Rs 200 crore.

The supporting cast includes Tigmanshu Dhulia, Abhay Deol and Sridevi, who died on February 26, in her final on-screen appearance. The film reportedly also features a host of celebrity cameos. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul (Sairat and Dhadak). Zero has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions.