Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple is getting yet another adaptation, Collider reported.

The upcoming feature film will be based on the hit 2005 Broadway adaptation of Walker’s novel and is being produced by Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders for Warner Bros. The director and cast have not yet been decided.

Spielberg had directed the 1985 film adaptation on The Color Purple, which marked Winfrey’s acting debut, while Jones had composed the film’s music. Sanders, meanwhile, had produced the Tony Award-winning Broadway version along with Winfrey and Jones.

“We’re really excited to create a film that translates the heart and emotion we found in telling this generational story on stage,” Sanders told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Color Purple explores the life of black women in the Southern United States of America in the 1930s through the experiences of the young Celie Haris, who faces violent abuse from her stepfather and later, her husband.

In 1983, Walker became the first black woman to win a Pulitzer in the fiction category. Spielberg’s adaptation scored 11 nominations at the 58th Academy Awards. Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, who played Celie, were nominated in the acting categories, while Jones’s music was in the running for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

The Broadway production, which ran from 2005 to 2008, earned 11 Tony nominations. The 2016 revival of the production won two Tony Awards, including Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo.