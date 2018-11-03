Detective Carmen Hays (Mahershala Ali) is haunted by a decades-old unsolved case involving the disappearance of two children in the Ozarks area. “What you remember, you don’t know, you don’t remember,” a character tells a confused Hays in the trailer of True Detective Season 3, which came out on YouTube on Friday.

The trailer flits between timelines, showing Hays investigating the crime with his partner, Detective Roland West (Stephen Dorff), as well as a grey-haired Hays having trouble piecing his memories of the time. The supporting cast includes Carmen Ejogo, Ray Fisher and Scoot McNairy. The new season will be premiered on HBO on January 13, 2019.

Season three has been written by series creator and executive producer Nic Pizzolatto, along with David Milch (Deadwood). Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room, Hold The Dark) directed the first two episodes, while Pizzolatto and Daniel Sackheim are directing the remaining six.

The first season of the anthology crime series, starring Matthew McConaughey andWoody Harrelson, was premiered on HBO in 2014 and was a critical and commercial success. A second season, with Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, opened to mixed reviews. Each season examines a separate, self-contained story.