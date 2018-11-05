Ratna (Tillotama Shome) is a young maid with a big dream in the trailer for Rohena Gera’s upcoming film Sir. Ratna is deft with the sewing machine and wants to design clothes. “It is a tough to grow in the fashion industry,” cautions her employer, Ashwin (Vivek Gomber), whom she deferentially calls sir. “You mean it is tough for people like me,” she retorts. The film traces the “unlikely romance” between the two “as worlds collide and people connect”, according to the official synopsis.

Sir marks screenwriter Gera’s directorial debut and had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival’s sidebar event, Cannes Critics Week, in May. It won the Gan Foundation Award, which financially supports film distribution in France.

Gera’s writing credits include Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008) and the television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003). The film is reportedly scheduled for a December 26 release in France and a December 20 release in Germany. It is yet to get an Indian release date.