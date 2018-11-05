Amit Trivedi rolls out an ode to the god Shiva in Namo Namo, the first single from Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung and composed by Trivedi, Namo Namo is a semi-devotional song. The video looks at the pilgrims travelling to and from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. In between is the happy-go-lucky porter Mansoor, played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Play Namo Namo, Kedarnath.

The film is set in the backdrop of the 2013 North India floods, that killed close to 5,700. Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The film will be released on December 7.