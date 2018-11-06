Sonali Kulkarni is a middle-aged woman suffering from retrograde amnesia in the trailer of Swapna Wagmare Joshi’s Marathi film Madhuri. The protagonist thinks she is 20, having completely forgotten that she is a married and has a daughter (Sanhita Joshi). Her condition leads to several moments of awkwardness and hilarity but also proves to be emotionally challenging for her family.

Produced by Urmila Matondkar’s Mumbapuri Productions in its debut venture, Madhuri also stars Sharad Kelkar, Akshay Kelkar and Virajas Kulkarni. The film will be released on November 30.