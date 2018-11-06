GV Prakash Kumar is forced to dodge several threats to his life over the course of one night in the teaser for AL Vijay’s upcoming Tamil thriller Watchman. Intrigue and action abound in the teaser as Kumar’s character is alternately chased by a dog and attacked by humans. The teaser keeps the plot of the film under wraps but suggests that Kumar’s character is “not a human”.

Kumar has also composed the music for the film, which co-stars Suman, Raj Arjun and Nirav Shah. The Double Meaning Pictures production is yet to set a release date.