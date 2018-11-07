Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined the cast of NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, Deadline Hollywood reported. The series, directed by David Schulner, follows Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as the new medical director of the oldest public hospital in America. Ramamurthy will play a new doctor at the hospital.

The 44-year-old actor’s parents and sister are practising doctors, the publication added. Ramamurthy’s acting credits include Shor In The City (2011), Heroes (2006-2010) and Reverie (2017).

Based on Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, the series was premiered on September 25. New Amsterdam also stars Anupam Kher as a veteran neurologist, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Tyler Labine.