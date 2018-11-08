Terrier dog Max’s visit to the veterinarian has unintended consequences in the trailer of Chris Renaud’s upcoming animated comedy The Secret Life of Pets 2. The film has been written by Brian Lynch (Minions).

The sequel to Renaud’s globally popular animated film The Secret Life of Pets (2016), which explores the adventures of domesticated animals and birds in New York City, will be released in mid-2019. The new trailer is devoted to Max’s experience at the vet, where he witnesses several of pets with behavioural disorders (“We start fires,” a pair of cats purrs).

Patton Oswalt will replace Louis CK as Max’s character in the sequel. Louis CK was dropped from the film in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations. The recurring voice cast members include Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell and Dana Carvey. New cast members include Tiffany Haddish, Harrison Ford, Nick Kroll and Pete Holmes.