“When I am not in uniform, there is no terror like me,” Riteish Deshmukh’s Mauli declares, going on to rough up villains in the trailer of his upcoming Marathi action film Mauli.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Classmates, Faster Fene) and written by Kshitij Patwardhan, the film stars Deshmukh as a police officer alongside Saiyami Kher.

The movie marks Deshmukh’s return to Marathi cinema following Nishikant Kamat’s 2014 hit Lal Bhaari. Mauli’s music has been composed by Ajay-Atul, and the film has been co-produced by Mumbai Film Company, Jio Studios and Hindustan Talkies.

Play Mauli (2018).

The film was initially supposed to be released on December 21, but will now be out on December 14 to avoid clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.