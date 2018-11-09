Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma announced on Twitter on Thursday that his next film will focus on the golden years of Indian football between 1951 and 1962. The film will star actor Ajay Devgn and will be bankrolled by Akash Chawla’s Freshlime Films and Boney Kapoor, he added.

Sharma posted pictures with football greats Fortunato Franco and Tulsidas Balaram, whom he met as part of the preparation for the film. Franco and Balaram, considered among the greatest footballers India has produced, were part of the team that represented India at the Rome Olympics in 1960. Their team also won India a historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 1962.

Sharma added that he also heard “unbelievable true stories” of coach Syed Abdul Rahim who was the coach and manager of the Indian national team between 1950 and 1963.

Sharma is currently revelling in the success of Badhaai Ho, about a family that is forced to deal with the repercussions of an unplanned middle-aged pregnancy. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra and had made at least Rs 108 crores.