The teaser for Boyapati Sreenu’s upcoming action drama Vinaya Vidheya Ram, starring Ram Charan, was released on Friday. Charan plays Ram Konidela, a blood-thirsty angry man in the film, which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Kiara Advani.

As the teaser opens, Konidela is seen dragging a long metal weapon along the ground and contemplating a murder. “Brother, should I threaten him or kill him?” he asks. “It will take ten minutes to threaten him and 15 minutes to kill him. The choice is yours.” It is unclear whom Konidela is addressing this question to, but that he is eager for a fight is quite clear.

Oberoi is reportedly playing a villain in the film. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the soundtrack. Vinay Vidheya Rama is scheduled to be released in 2019.