Disney has confirmed a spin-off series based on the character Loki from the Thor films. The god of mischief and the brother of the Asgardian god of thunder is played by Tom Hiddleston in the films Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Loki has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover films The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

In a press note, Disney announced that the series will be developed for its streaming service, called Disney+. “...Marvel Studios is developing a series based on Loki, the god of mischief, to star Tom Hiddleston,” the note said. Disney+ is scheduled to be launched in the United States of America in late 2019, the note added.

Hiddleston confirmed the news in a cryptic tweet.

Among the other projects being planned for the Disney streaming service is a Star Wars live-action series revolving around the character Cassian Andor, who featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). Diego Luna will play Andor, as he did in the film. “We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply,” Luna said in a statement.

Other films and series that are heading for Disney+ are spin-offs from the animated film Monsters Inc and the television series High School Musical. Jon Favreau is slated to write and executive produce The Mandalorian, another spin-off from the Star Wars films that will include Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) as directors.