The trailer of Prashanth Neel’s period drama KGF was released on Friday. Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, B Suresh, and Achyuth Kumar, the film, spanning three decades, is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.

The trailer opens with the night the gold mines were discovered. “Two incidents occurred that night,” the narrator says. “Kolar Gold Fields were discovered. And he was also born.”

The man in question is Rocky (Yash). He grows up on the streets of Mumbai, but nurtures an ambition to conquer the world, the narrator says. However, what he doesn’t know is that his destiny was predetermined at the time of his birth – intertwined with the “battlefields of the bloodiest gold mine”.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, the film will be released on December 21 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The trailer also declares that this is the first chapter of the story.

The Kolar Gold Fields was an active mine for over a century. It shut down in 2001 after a decline in the level of gold production.