The teaser of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Bhai - Vyakti Ki Valli, a biopic of renowned Marathi writer and humourist PL Deshpande, is out. Sagar Deshmukh plays Deshpande, while Irawati Harshe portrays Sunitabai Deshpande, his wife. The film will be released on January 4, 2019.

The movie’s title, which means ‘Person or Personality’, has been inspired by Deshpande’s play of the same name. The teaser opens with an excerpt from Deshpande’s writing that exemplifies his characteristic wit: “When lord Brahma asks me what I have given this world, I will tell him that the world has given me something even the gods cannot give me: humour.”

A music composer, actor, orator and script writer, Deshpande is among Maharashtra’s cultural icons. Some of his famous works include Mhais, Ek Hota Vidushak, Tujha Aahe Tujapashi and Batatyachi Chaal. Deshpande died in Pune in 2000.