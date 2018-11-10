Four young men end up in prison in the trailer of Murugesh’s upcoming Tamil drama Sagaa. What landed them in jail isn’t clear, but the four men, full of spark, aren’t cowed down by the prison establishment. “We must never fear, else we’d fail,” one of them says. “It is our spirit that has brought us this far,” says another.

The 98-second trailer keeps the rest of the plot under wraps. The film stars Saran, Ayra, Kishore, Sreeram and Pandi. Kishore was last seen in Vetri Maaran’s Vada Chennai. Sagaa is yet to announce its release date. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Shabir.