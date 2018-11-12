The harmonious world of Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their fellow sentient toys is disrupted when a new player enters the fray in the teaser of Pixar Animation Studio’s Toy Story 4. The 1.5-minute clip shows the toys moving peacefully in a circle until the new entrant, Forky, proclaims that he does not belong there, causing them all to fall down.

According to the official synopsis, “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy...to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Directed by Josh Cooley, this is the fourth film in the franchise that began with Toy Story (1995) and was followed by sequels in 1999 and 2010. Toy Story 4 will be released in the United States of America on June 21, 2019.

The film’s story is by John Lasseter (director of the first and second films in the franchise), Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3). The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts and Joan Cusack.