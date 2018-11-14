The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will be premiered on HBO in April 2019, the network announced on Tuesday. The announcement was made through a teaser, which contains a montage of the battle sequences from previous seasons.

The season will comprise six episodes, and will see the show’s major characters, among them Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, the Lannister siblings and the Stark sisters, wage a final battle for the kingdom of Westeros.

The HBO series, based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, is easily among the most popular fictional dramas in the world. The network is planning several spinoffs, starting with a prequel that will explore events dated several years before the current series.