The Bevises are not quite the Joneses – they are a close-knit bunch of wrestlers from London in Stephen Merchant’s upcoming action comedy Fighting With My Family. The film is a fictionalised version of the 2012 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family,

Written and directed by Merchant (The Office), the film is based on retired English professional wrestler Paige (born Saraya-Jade Bevis), and traces her experiences after she is selected to compete in a championship at the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Florence Pugh plays Paige, Jack Lowden plays her brother Zack ‘Zodiac’ Bevis, and Nick Frost and Lena Headey play her professional wrestler parents, who egg Paige on to pursue the family dream.

The film, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Vince Vaughn, is scheduled to be released in February 2019.