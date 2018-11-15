Disney’s beloved big-eared elephant is back, this time in live-action. A new trailer for Tim Burton’s Dumbo was released on Thursday.

A remake of Disney’s 1941 animated classic of the same name, Burton’s version tells the story of a circus elephant with a big trick up his sleeve: the ability to fly. It follows the pachyderm, Dumbo, as he navigates friendship and hardship when his circus is taken over by a conniving businessman VA Vandevere (Michael Keaton).

The film stars Colin Farrell stars as Holt Farrier, a former horse showman and a widower, Danny DeVito as the ringmaster, Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker as Holt’s children and Eva Green as Colette, a trapeze artist. Dumbo, written by Ehren Kruger (Transformers, The Ring) is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2019.

The original film, based on a novel by Helen Aberson and Harold Pearl, centred on Dumbo’s struggles with identity as he is mocked by other elephants for his large ears, and on his relationship with his mother and Timothy, the friendly mouse.