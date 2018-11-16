The trailer of Kannada actor Yash’s KGF, about the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka, was released earlier in the week. A fan-made video by the YouTube channel Arena Animation Banshankari re-imagines the epic as being taken over by the panda Po from the popular animation franchise Kung Fu Panda.

Po and the Furious Five clan from the Kung Fu universe replace the hardworking labourers at the Kolar Gold Field from the Kannada film’s trailer. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka and tells the story of Rocky (Yash), who dreams to conquer the world and the “bloodiest gold mines”.

Produced by Hombale Films, and also starring Srinidhi Shetty, B Suresh and Achyuth Kumar, KGF will be released in two parts. Chapter one is scheduled to be released on December 21, on the same day as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.

The producer of the Kannada film tweeted a link to the fan-made video. “This one s toog good... U deserve a gift,” Gowda tweeted.