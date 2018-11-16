Emraan Hashmi’s Rakesh Singh is a smooth-talking crook with words of wisdom in the teaser of Cheat India. “There is only one rule in the game: Genius lies in cheating [Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai],” he tells students and parents at a Lucknow university, advocating for a plan to game the entrance examinations.

The film has been written and directed by Soumik Sen (Gulaab Gang) and co-produced by the lead actor’s Emraan Hashmi Films, Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series Films. The film uncovers “the rampant malpractices in the country’s financially lucrative education sector,” a press note read. The drama also marks the Hindi film debut of Shreya Dhanwanthary, who has appeared in the web series Ladies Room and The Reunion.

The film is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2019.