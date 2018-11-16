Andy Serkis’s upcoming Netflix film Mowgli, starring Rohan Chand, Christian Bale, Freida Pinto and Cate Blanchett, will have its world premiere in Mumbai on November 25, the streaming service announced on Friday.

Serkis, along with the film’s stars Chand, Bale, Pinto and his son Louis Ashbourne Serkis will walk the red carpet at the movie’s premiere in Mumbai. An adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, the film stars Chand as Mowgli, the feral child raised by wolves in a jungle in central India.

The cast includes Serkis as Baloo the bear, Benedict Cumberbatch as the tiger Shere Khan, Blanchett as the python Kaa, Bale as the leopard Bagheera, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Peter Mullan as Akela and Louis Ashbourne Serkis as Bhoot.

The Netflix film will get a limited release in parts of the United States of America of America and London in November 29 ahead of its global launch on the streaming platform on December 7. Netflix bought the rights to the film from Warner Bros in July.