Peter Hedges’s drama Ben is Back, starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea, Boy Erased), will be released in India on December 14. The film traces the tempestuous relationship between Holly Burns (Roberts) and her recovering drug addict son (Lucas Hedges). Ben is Back, which takes place over one day, explores love, friendship and secrets in the lives of the Burns family. Also starring Courtney B Vance, Kathryn Newton, Mia Fowler, the drama had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Peter Hedges, whose writing credits include What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) and About a Boy (2002), has directed the films Pieces of April (2003), Dan in Real Life (2007) and The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012).