A video offers glimpses into the look of Akshay Kumar’s feathered villain from Tamil filmmaker Shankar’s Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0. The behind-the-scenes sneak peek was released on Friday.

The video includes a short look at the make-up and prosthetic design for Kumar’s character, a scientist named Richard who wages a war on cellphone technology. Rajinikanth’s Chitti, the robot from Enthiran (2010), returns, this time to save the day. The sequel also stars Amy Jackson and Adil Hussain and will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu on November 29. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.