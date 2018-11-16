“It better be lights out after 10 pm,” Makarand Deshpande’s character warns the new residents at a sprawling bungalow in the teaser of upcoming Tamil film Lisaa.

Written and directed by debutant Raju Viswanath, Lisaa stars Anjali (Taramani, Iraivi) as a cynical guest at a haunted house. Jump scares and rapid cuts ensue as the house throws up several surprises. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Sam Jones and Mime Gopi. Lisaa is set to be released in 3D. The date has not been announced.

Deshpande’s acting credits include the Hindi films Sarfarosh (1999), Swades (2004) and Makdee (2002). He recently appeared in Fukrey Returns (2017) and Kannada thriller Dandupalya 2.