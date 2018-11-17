Punjabi actor and musician Parmish Verma will headline the Punjabi remake of Rohit Shetty’s hit action film Singham (2011), which stars Ajay Devgn. The film went on floors on Saturday, and is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2019, according to a press note.

The remake has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series Films and directed by Navaniat Singh (Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se). The cast includes Sonam Bajwa and Kartar Cheema.

Punjabi films have global appeal, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar said in the press note. “Unlike what is believed, Punjabi films have an audience across the globe,” he said. “When the decision of producing Punjabi films was done, producing Singham remake was the right call.”

Singham is a remake of Tamil director Hari’s Suriya-starrer Singam (2010). Singham traces the life of dynamic and rule-bending police officer Bajirao Singham (Devgn), who locks horns with a politician. The film was followed by a sequel, Singham Returns, in 2014.