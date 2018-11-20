Andy Serkis’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle has gotten an all-star voice cast for its Hindi version, with Abhishek Bachchan as Bagheera, Kareena Kapoor as Kaa, Anil Kapoor as Baloo, Madhuri Dixit as Nisha and Jackie Shroff as Shere Khan. The live-action film will be released globally on Netflix on December 7 following a limited theatrical release on November 29 in the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Based on Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, Serkis’s film follows Mowgli, a human raised by wolves, as he tries to find his place in the word between the species he belongs too and the wilderness he was brought up in. The film stars Rohan Chand, Matthew Rhys and Freida Pinto. The voice and and motion-capture cast for the English-language original includes Christian Bale as Bagheera, the panther, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, the snake, Benedict Cumberbatch as lion Shere Khan, Naomie Harris as Nisha, the wolf, and Serkis as the friendly bear, Baloo.

Serkis’s is the latest feature adaptation of Rowling’s India-set short story collection and was earlier supposed to open in theatres in 2016, the same year as Disney’s global hit The Jungle Book (2016), directed by Jon Favreau.

The film’s original distributors, Warner Bros, sold the rights of the film to Netflix in July.