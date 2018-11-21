The trailer for Balaji Tharaneetharan’s Tamil drama Seethakathi, starring Vijay Sethupathi, was released on Wednesday. The film centres on a veteran theatre and film actor who suddenly stops attending film shoots.

The trailer begins with film units complaining to the producers council after Ayya Aadhimoolam’s prolonged absence stalls their projects. They attempt to track him down and compel him to come back to work, but the veteran actor prefers to be in quiet contemplation at home, spending time with his grandson.

An insight into Aadhimoolam’s state of mind is offered in one of his stage performances. “I am a tired old man,” says Aadhimoolam, dressed as a king. “I myself have become history.”

Also starring Bagavathi Perumal, Mouli, J Mahendran and Rajkumar, Seethakathi will be released on December 20. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha. This is Balaji Tharaneetharan’s second collaboration with Sethupathi after the hit comedy Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).