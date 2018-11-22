Animal Planet will air Doel Trivedy and Gautam Pandey’s documentary Gyamo - Queen of The Mountains on November 27 at 9pm. Produced by Riverbank Studios in association with Discovery Communications India, the film is about Gyamo, a snow leopard, and her two cubs who haven’t been seen ever since a big male snow leopard appeared, according to the official synopsis. Pandey, along with his father, the renowned wildlife filmmaker Mike Pandey, set out to find the cubs in the film.

“The film is a small effort to understand the ecology that sustains the snow leopard and also the deep connections with people who share its home and try and find solutions to protect this elusive cat before it disappears forever,” Doel Trivedy and Gautam Pandey said in a statement. “We still don’t know how many snow leopards there are in the wild. Before we even begin to understand the cats and this incredible vast landscape they inhabit we can already begin to see the impacts of development and tourism.”

Gyamo - Queen of the Mountains has been screened at the UN Forum, the BANFF Mountain Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India.