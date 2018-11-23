Viacom18 Motion Pictures has released the Hindi teaser of the Bal Thackeray biopic starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Thackeray, directed by Abhijit Panse, has been made in Marathi and dubbed in Hindi. The film is scheduled to be released on January 25, 2019, two days after the Shiv Sena founder’s 93rd birth anniversary.

The teaser portrays Thackeray as the uncrowned king of Mumbai and a messiah of the riot-affected – a portrayal that might not square off with allegations of the Shiv Sena’s active participation in the communal riots in Mumbai in 1992 and 1993.

The biopic has been produced by Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena Member of Parliament and executive editor of the party’s mouthpiece, Saamna. If released on schedule on January 25, Thackeray will compete with Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi and Super 30.