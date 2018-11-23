A coming-of-age tale is wrapped in a sports drama in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming Indian original series, Selection Day, which was released on Friday.

Fourteen-year-old Manju (Mohammad Samad) and his older brother, Radha (Yash Dholye) are whisked away to Mumbai by their tyrannical father, who wants to make them cricket stars. Manju, however, is not enthused by the game. When the two are being trained at an elite academy, he strikes a friendship with his brother’s cricket rival, Javed, who embodies a freedom and confidence that the protagonist has never experienced. Javed impacts Manju’s life profoundly and he “starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp”, says the official synopsis.

The series, also starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajesh Tailang, has been produced by Hollywood filmmaker Anand Tucker’s Seven Stories and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network. Based on Booker Prize winner Aravind Adiga’s 2016 novel of the same name, Selection Day will be premiered globally on Netflix on December 28.