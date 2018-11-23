Shah Rukh Khan spreads his arms one more time and serenades the woman of his dreams in the video of Mera Naam Tu, the first song from Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Irshad Kamil. The singer, Abhay Jodhpurkar, is an alumnus of AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, and has extensively sang in films across the southern industries.

The bouncy dwarf Bauua (Khan) comes to visit the cerebral palsy-afflicted scientist Aafia (Anushka Sharma). When Bauua urges for special hospitality, Aafia offers him alcohol. Within seconds, in possibly a dream sequence, Bauua is charming Aafia with the melodious Ajay-Atul number.

Play Mera Naam Tu, Zero.

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sheeba Chaddha. Scripted by Himanshu Sharma, who has previously written Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu films and Raanjhanaa (2013), Zero is set for a December 21 release.