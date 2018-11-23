GV Prakash Kumar’s Peter Johnson is a young Dalit man who finds solace in music in Rajiv Menon’s upcoming Tamil film Sarvam Thaala Mayam. When he is not listening to music, Peter plays drums at college events and movie theatres in Chennai. His life is transformed when he gets the opportunity to become a professional mridangam player.

However, his road to success is not easy. Peter battles caste prejudice to train under maestro Vembu Iyer (Nedumudi Venu). “My life, soul and body throbs like a musical beat,” Peter says in the one-minute teaser of the film, which was released on Friday.

The film also stars Elango Kumaravel as Peter’s father, who makes mridangams, Aparna Balamurali as Peter’s girlfriend, Vineeth Kumar as Vembu Iyer’s manager Mani, and Dhivyadharshini as Mani’s sister and an influential television producer.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam was premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October. AR Rahman has scored the music. The film, along with its Telugu dubbed version, is scheduled to be released on December 28.