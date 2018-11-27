Actors Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey are a part of the cast of Amazon’s upcoming anthology series Modern Love, reported Variety. The series, based on the New York Times column and weekly podcast, will “explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms”, the publication added.

The series will also star John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella and John Gallagher Jr.

John Carney (Begin Again, Sing Street) holds the credits for writing, directing, showrunner and executive producer. Carney told the publication that he feels like he has woken up in the “actor candy store” for managing to bring together a “dream cast” of actors. “It is a testament to the reach of the original column and how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty,” he told Variety.

Among the directors of the half-hour episodes of the series are Emmy Rossum of Shameless fame, and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce).