A haunted villa on the outskirts of London, a roaming evil spirit and a moonless night form the setting for a tale of horror in the teaser of Bhushan Patel’s Amavas. The film stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhatena, Nargis Fakhri and Navneet Kaur Dhillon.

“The victory of good over evil has always been the norm,” the narrator says as the trailer opens. “But in reality, there are those moments too when darkness vanquishes the light. There is a similar kind of darkness on a moonless night.”

The teaser does not reveal what brings the characters of Amavas to the haunted bungalow. But Fakhri’s character can be seen walking around the villa despite all the danger that lurks around her.

Patel’s filmography includes 1920 Evil Returns (2012), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Alone (2015). Amavas will be released on January 11, 2019.