Hindi television’s famous and controversial comedian Kapil Sharma is attempting yet another comeback as a television show host with a fresh edition of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television. A promo for a new season of the widely popular comedy chat show, which went off-air in August 2017, was released on Tuesday. The airdate of the show is yet to be announced.

“Where can a grandson and his grandfather generally be seen together?” the narrator asks as the teaser opens. “Which two hours in the day prompt the people of India to come together forgetting their differences?. Who is that person who has managed to become a part of the lives of people who have just a few more days to live?” There was only one show on television that made the entire country laugh together, the teaser declares, followed by snapshots of people watching Sharma on their televisions and mobile phones.

SET’s The Kapil Sharma Show had gone off-air following reports of Sharma’s ill-health. This was a few months after he parted ways with co-star Sunil Grover after a long and public dispute. Sharma attempted to make a comeback in March 2018 with another chat show titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. However, following a lukewarm response from the audience and allegations of Sharma cancelling shoots with guests at the last minute, the channel pulled the show.