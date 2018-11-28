The trailer of Springsteen on Broadway, the Netflix special version of American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen’s acclaimed one-man show, was released on Tuesday. The Netflix special will be available for streaming from December 16, a day after Springsteen’s final performance of his autobiographical musical act in New York.

“This is what I’ve presented to you all these years as my long and noisy prayer, as my magic trick,” Springsteen says as the trailer opens. “And like all good magic tricks, it begins with a set-up.”

Springsteen on Broadway opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City on October 2017 and has since been extended twice, with nearly 236 performances. The format has Springsteen interspersing his songs with passages from his 2016 autobiography Born to Run, along with improvisations and material written especially for the show.

The Netflix trailer features Springsteen talking about how his family – especially his father – influenced his life and work. He intersperses the story with a performance of his iconic 1973 track Growing Up. He also invites his wife and long-time fellow band member Patti Scialfa on stage for a duet.