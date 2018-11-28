The trailer of Artemis Fowl, Disney’s adaptation of Irish author Eoiun Colfer’s best-selling fantasy book series of the same name, is out. The film centres on 12-year-old Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw), a criminal mastermind who wages a war against fairies in an underground society for making his father disappear. The film has been directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Lara McDonnel, Hong Chau, Nonso Anozie, Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Miranda Raison.

The trailer is narrated by a fairy (Judi Dench) from the underground city and is addressed to Fowl. “Human greed is what drove us underground all those years ago,” she says. “To escape from your rapacious appetite. I warn you, boy. You are not prepared for the truth.” The camera gradually travels underground to reveal a giant teeming city that is dark and mysterious.

Undeterred though, Fowl, dressed in a black suit, can be seen fighting the fairies and the goblins with his weapons. Artemis Fowl is set to hit the screens on August 9, 2019.