Filmmaker and producer Karan Johan has announced the launch of Dharmatic Entertainment, a digital division within his production house Dharma Productions. Johar described the venture as a digital content company jointly headed by him and the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta. “With Dharmatic Entertainment, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will now create content for the digital space,” according to a press statement.

Somen Mishra, the head of creative development at Dharma Movies, will be the head of fictional content at Dharmatic. Former NDTV journalist Aneesha Baig will handle the non-fiction content.

Our new journey begins!!! DHARMATIC !! The DIGITAL content company! This is our new baby @apoorvamehta18 !! Fiction head @NotSoSnob Non fiction head @aneeshabaig pic.twitter.com/NpxjPWiygI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 28, 2018

Johar is currently presenting Shankar’s Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which will be released on November 29. He is hosting the sixth season of his chat show Koffee With Karan on Star World and Hotstar. Meanwhile, Johar has also announced his next movie Takht, which follows a succession battle between the Mughal princes Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb and is set to be released in 2020. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.