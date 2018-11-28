Radhika Apte plays a misanthropic public relations manager, Meghna, who gets embroiled in a series of chaotic events after her phone gets stolen in Pia Sukanya’s upcoming Hindi drama Bombairiya. The film’s trailer was released on Wednesday.

Meghna’s worst nightmare is about to come true but Mumbai will make it worse, the trailer declares. A madcap adventure ensues as she attempts to retrieve her cellphone from a man (Siddhanth Kapoor) who in turn is being followed by a Criminal Investigation Department officer (Amit Sial). A film actor (Ravikishan) also wants Meghna’s cellphone, because it contains an embarrassing video connected to him. Additional stake holders, including a hitman and a witness to a crime, are added to the mix.

Also starring Shilpa Shukla, Akshay Oberoi and Adil Hussain, the film has been written and produced by Michael E Ward. Bombairiya will be released on January 11.