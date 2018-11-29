After Nishikant Kumar’s 2014 hit Lal Bhaari , Riteish Deshmukh returns as an action hero in the Marathi film Mauli. The trailer was released on Thursday.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Classmates, Faster Fene) and written by Kshitij Patwardhan, the film centres on Mauli Vilasrao Deshmukh, a no-nonsense police officer who locks horns with the local goon ( Jitendra Joshi from Sacred Games) over a village temple. “From now on our lord will rule the village,” says Mauli, who is named after the temple’s deity.

The trailer also weaves in a reference to Lai Bhaari. In the 2014 film, Deshmukh played two characters, one of them named Mauli.

Mauli stars Saiyami Kher (Mirziya) and Siddhartha Jadhav. The music is by Ajay-Atul (Sairat, Dhadak). Co-produced by Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s Mumbai Film Company, Jio Studios and Hindustan Talkies, Mauli will be released on December 14.