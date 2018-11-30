The Disney Junior television network has ordered an animated adventure series set in India and “inspired by the cultures and customs” of the country for 2020, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The series is titled Mira, Royal Detective and will feature the voice work of, among others, Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Jameela Jamil, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi, Sarita Choudhury, Aparna Nancherla and Karan Soni. The show will comprise 22-minute episodes, and will feature the voice of 15-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier in the lead role, The Hollywood Reporter said.

“Set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective after solving a mystery that involves saving the kingdom’s young prince,” The Hollywood Reporter said in its description of the show. “Mira travels throughout the kingdom helping royals and commoners alike. Along with her friend Prince Neel, a talented inventor, creative cousin Priya and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, she will stop at nothing to solve a case, taking young viewers on adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning.”

Disney Junior is already broadcasting Flena of Alavor, based on Latin traditions and folklore, the publication noted. Mira, Royal Detective has been developed by Becca Topol, who worked on Elena of Avalor.