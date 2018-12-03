Ranveer Singh, in his most outright commercial role yet, plays a corrupt senior-ranking police officer who grows a spine in Simmba. The official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper (2015) has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Also starring Sara Ali Khan in her second role after Kedarnath, the action comedy will be out on December 28.

The trailer has all the clanging bells and eardrum-shattering whistles one has come to expect from Shetty’s films. Ranveer Singh is Assistant Commissioner of Police Sangram Bhalerao, who has been partially inspired by Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham from Shetty’s Singham films to join the khaki force. The problem is that unlike Singham, Sangram thinks nothing of lining his pockets when he pleases.

Sangram rediscovers his spine when a young woman dies after being raped. The only punishment for rape is the death penalty, one of his subordinates tells him. Sangram gets to work, but is thwarted and captured – enter the mentor.

Sonu Sood and Siddharta Jadhav are among the cast members in the co-production between Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions. The dialogue is by Sajid-Farhad, while Shetty has also directed the stunts.