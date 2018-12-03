Shankar’s science fiction film 2.0 , starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, has earned an estimated Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office over its extended opening weekend, Mint reported. The long-delayed sequel to the 2010 hit Enthiran was released on November 29 in 2D and 3D in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on an estimated 10,000 screens worldwide. Lyca Productions, which has bankrolled the film, claimed on Monday that 2.0 had grossed more than Rs 400 crore globally.

The Hindi version of the film has been leading the box office collections, Mint said, citing trade website Box Office India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the Hindi version had earned Rs 95 crore as on Sunday.

#2Point0 puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its *extended* opening weekend... Biz on Day 3 and Day 4 specifically was fantastic... Thu 19.50 cr, Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 34 cr. Total: ₹ 95 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2018

The Tamil version seems to be “just about sustaining,” Mint said. The film has earned a little over Rs 10 crore in Chennai, according to the publication. Other reports pegged the Tamil Nadu collections to approximately Rs 60 crore and the collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between Rs 52 crore and Rs 55 crore.

In 2.0, Rajinikanth’s Chitti the robot, who was shut down after he went rogue at the end of Enthiran, is rebooted after Akshay Kumar’s ornithologist-villain Pakshiraja declares a war on cell phones. The film also stars Amy Jackson and Adil Hussain. The visual effects-heavy film was made on a rumoured budget of more than Rs 500 crore.