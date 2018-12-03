Tensions and traumatic memories lurk behind dinner-table banter in Sanjeev Vig’s short film Rogan Josh. Vijay (Naseeruddin Shah), a chef at one of the Taj group hotels in Mumbai, is celebrating his birthday at home with his wife, son and two friends. The cosy evening soon takes a grim turn.

Rogan Josh, released by Large Short Films, is dedicated to those who lost their loved ones in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks, said a press release. Also featuring Avantika Akerkar, Shishir Sharma and Shriswara, the film can be streamed on YouTube.